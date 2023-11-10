Around the Empire: Yankees News - 11/10/23

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: With the World Series over and the offseason in full swing, free agency is fast approaching. Qualifying offers have been extended, and in this article, the author ranks the top 50 free agents with contract estimates and thoughts. There could be lots of movement across the American and National Leagues, so reading a primer on what to expect and the kind of money that could be thrown around will be beneficial once the time comes for general managers to start wheeling and dealing.

MLB.com: The deadline for the 40-man rosters to be finalized is Tuesday at 6pm ET, which means that certain prospects have to be added or else face potential selection in the Rule 5 Draft. For the Yankees, that means these players will be subject to the draft if they aren’t placed on the roster: RHP Clayton Beeter (No. 16), 2B/SS Jared Serna (No. 20), C Agustin Ramirez (No. 24), RHP Matt Sauer (No. 25), LHP Edgar Barclay (No. 28), and OF Elijah Dunham (No. 30).* Beeter is obviously the biggest name on this list, as his name was thrown around as a potential call up last season after being traded from the Dodgers to the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal back in the summer of 2022.

*Rankings per MLB Pipeline

MLB.com | Brent Maguire: The nominees for the All-MLB teams have been released, and there are some Yankees names in the fray, even with the team having had a rough season. Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Clay Holmes were all available to vote for, and with voting closed now, we will see which, if any, end up on the teams. Even though the Yankees only had three players, they certainly have a chance to see a couple of players win the honor.

