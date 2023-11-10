Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/10/23

The World Series only ended a week ago, but the offseason has already started to percolate. Even though this hot stove season profiles as much milder than last year’s (save one man at the top of the free agent heap), we’ve had a steady diet of rumors off the bat this November, not to mention a GM tirade. If you’ve missed any of the key Yankees-related rumblings, Andrés has you covered with his roundup from yesterday.

Today, check out Malachi’s interesting analysis of the most valuable individual pitches from the Yankees 2023 season. Also, Alex will estimate what it would mean if the Yankees actually decided to start bunting more, and Peter chronicles Wade Boggs’ storied career as part of our Top 100 series.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees sign any of the players listed among the top five of FanGraphs’ top 50 free agents?

2. What number is greater, the total dollars guaranteed to Shohei Ohtani this winter, or the total dollars guaranteed to the next two biggest free agent signings combined?