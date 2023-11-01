Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/1/23

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: The Yankees have an obvious need in the rotation, and while most eyes are on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his imminent arrival to the States there is the rest of the class to consider. Most are likely bottom of the rotation filler, but there is another prominent name available — Blake Snell. Snell’s vividly familiar with the AL East from his time with the Rays, and the Padres starter is coming off a possible Cy Young season that should signal he’s still near the top of the game. Being on the wrong side of 30, however, it might be difficult for Snell to get a lengthy deal, which could bring him into the Yankees’ price range.

NY Post | Mike Puma: Aaron Judge got the call the other day that he was the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award winner, but he may have thought a different call was coming through. Judge has been having conversations with Hal Steinbrenner about the offseason plan, with the goal of returning back into championship form. A trade was foremost on Judge’s mind when he got this latest call, so perhaps we’ll see a quick pace once the World Series is over.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: The Yankees lost a mainstay of the bullpen last offseason when Chad Green left to join the Blue Jays. A year later, the Yankees could steal a page out of their books and ink a reliever from Toronto’s ‘pen with Jordan Hicks available. Hicks was an option at the deadline last season, but with the Yankees fumbling their way closer to the bottom than the top of the division acquiring a reliever wasn’t in the cards. A fresh start could renew interest, and add a formidable piece to the puzzle.