Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/1/23

And just like that, the World Series, and this MLB season, is on the brink. The Rangers have handled the Diamondbacks the last two nights, putting a particular hurting on Arizona last night before holding on at the end, and have given themselves three chances to become champions. We’ve seen teams blow 3-1 leads before, but just once in the World Series, when the Cubs came back from down 3-1 to Cleveland seven years ago. Can Arizona keep the season alive tonight?

Josh will start things off on the site today with a recap of last night’s Game 4. Peter will also run this month’s GM approval poll, and Sam will continue our Top 100 series with a look at Curtis Granderson. And later, Alex will issue a report card for DJ LeMahieu after an uninspiring 2023 season.

World Series Schedule:

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees make a major move in the month of November?

2. Does the season end tonight?