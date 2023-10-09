Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/9/23

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: The Yankees have a pocket-ace-sized hole in their rotation that they expected to fill by adding Carlos Rodón last offseason, but they only got burned in 2023 for doing so. Rodón battled injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the year, showing small spurts of the stuff that enticed the team to sign him but nothing close to the consistency he had in 2022 with San Francisco. With the season now fully in the rear view mirror, the Yankee brass is taking his film to task to find the flaws that sprung up, hoping to turn around their No. 2 starter fast. He’ll get every opportunity to do so in 2024, but if he doesn’t find his footing, it could get ugly fast.

MLB.com | Jon Schwartz: Anthony Volpe had an interesting first year in the majors, underwhelming to some and promising to others. On the intangible side of the ball though, he graduated to the veteran side of the game — the fresh blood introduced to improve the team out of spring training, he was now part of the welcome wagon for the September call-ups, many of whom he played with down in the minors. Volpe talked about that sensation and more in this sit-down piece as a part of Yankee Magazine.

Baseball America | Mike Ashmore: Ben Rice’s name was one of if not the biggest surprises from the organization’s farm system in 2023, and he’s poised himself to jump from unheralded Ivy League ballplayer to potential major-leaguer in short order. Rice jumpstarted a tremendous year after an early injury, and brought himself into the conversation behind the plate. With Austin Wells ahead of him however, there’s a bit of flexibility for one of them to move over to first base in the near future to secure a role, and it’s not out of the question for Rice. If he makes that transition and the bat still plays, you could see him in pinstripes next year.