Presenting the 2023 Yankees Roster Report Cards

The 2023 Yankees entered the season with hopes of achieving something great. Although 2022 ended in an ALCS sweep, they had still been one of the final four teams standing, and with newly-christened captain Aaron Judge re-signed to a big contract alongside free agent lefty Carlos Rodón and rookie prospect Anthony Volpe (among others), the Yanks thought that their core could bring them back to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009.

That ... did not happen. It was about as much of a disaster as it possibly could be while still technically being a winning campaign. It did not get as dire as it did for teams with similar expectations, like the Padres and Mets, but only two games over .500 and elimination with a week remaining in the regular season? As our old friend Joe Girardi would say, “It’s not what you want.” And while Girardi’s teams missed the playoffs four times during his 10-year tenure, he never sank as low as Aaron Boone’s 82-win club.

This was the Yankees’ worst season since in 31 years, dating back to when Judge was in a crib, Volpe was years from being born, and Derek Jeter was freshly drafted out of Kalamazoo Central High School. It’s time to get out the red pen and issue some ugly grades. And don’t you worry, Boone and Brian Cashman will get their due as well.

This post will serve as the tracker for the report cards, keeping the links to them in an easy-to-access location.

Albert Abreu — D+

Harrison Bader: October 10

Jake Bauers: October 11

Jhony Brito: October 12

Oswaldo Cabrera: October 13

Gerrit Cole: October 16

Nestor Cortes: October 17

Jasson Domínguez: October 18

Josh Donaldson: October 19

Domingo Germán: October 20

Ian Hamilton: October 23

Kyle Higashioka: October 24

Clay Holmes: October 25

Aaron Judge: October 26

Tommy Kahnle: October 27

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: October 30

Michael King: October 31

DJ LeMahieu: November 1

Jonathan Loáisiga: November 2

Ron Marinaccio: November 3

Billy McKinney: November 6

Keynan Middleton: November 7

Wandy Peralta: November 8

Oswald Peraza: November 9

Everson Pereira: November 10

Nick Ramirez: November 13

Anthony Rizzo: November 14

Carlos Rodón: November 15

Ben Rortvedt: November 16

Clarke Schmidt: November 17

Luis Severino: November 20

Giancarlo Stanton: November 21

Gleyber Torres: November 22

Jose Trevino: November 24

Randy Vásquez: November 27

Anthony Volpe: November 28

Austin Wells: November 29

Misc. Pitchers: November 30

Misc. Position Players: December 1

The series will run on weekdays from October 31st through December 8th, skipping weekends and Thanksgiving, when we’ll have a reduced schedule. Join us in burying this disappointing Yankees season once and for all!