Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/9/23

The ALDS might be off today, but the NLDS is back in action after sitting out yesterday. The powerful Braves were blanked at home for the first time in over two years and the Dodgers were absolutely shellacked by their former punching bag, the Diamondbacks. Suddenly, the pressure is on both of the National League’s top seeds to rebound with a win; otherwise, they’ll be staring down the possibility of a sweep with Game 3 on Wednesday in enemy territory.

It’s a notable day for us on the site, as we begin our annual Yankees Roster Report Cards series! I’ll have an intro and Sam will kick us off with the alphabetically blessed Albert Abreu. Also, Kevin will discuss the first week of Arizona Fall League action, Peter will recap the two ALDS games from yesterday, and Matt will remember when the 1998 Yankees fell into their most dangerous situation of the season.

Division Series Schedule:

Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 6:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Let’s replay one of yesterday’s questions with these two favorites: Who is more likely to even out their series today, the Braves or Dodgers?

2. Who homers first for the Dodgers, Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman? Or are you going for a dark horse pick?