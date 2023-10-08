Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/8/23

The start of the Divisional round was absolute chaos around the league. The AL side featured a couple of close contests with the Rangers and Astros narrowly getting the advantage over the Orioles and Twins, while the NL side had some wild upsets with the Phillies and D-Backs getting the upper hand. Arizona in particular put a wallop on the Dodgers, cementing the troubles of playoff Clayton Kershaw by chasing him after recording just one out.

For a more detailed description of all of these games, Noah has you covered on the AL half while Estevão recaps the NL action. Afterwards, Esteban praises the Yankees’ 2023 team MVP Gerrit Cole, and John goes over the Yankees’ activity on social media for the first week of the offseason. The NL is getting the day off but the AL will take the field, so once that gets going feel free to use this space as an open thread.

Division Series Schedule:

Game 2: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Time: 4:07 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Game 2: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

AD

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is more likely to even out their series today, the O’s or Twins?

2. Can the D-Backs pull off the upset after their blowout Game 1 victory?