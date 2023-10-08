Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/8/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: We here at Pinstripe Alley are set to begin our player report card series in the coming days, but here is an assessment from elsewhere in the Yankees’ coverage universe, with this piece focusing on the hitters. As you probably would expect, there aren’t a lot of super impressive grades given out.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: It’s behind a paywall, but here’s another look back at the disappointing Yankees’ season, with this one as a player awards piece. You might think there’s not a lot to award about the 2023 season, but there are still some players who put in good seasons.

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: One of the players who does come out with good mark from the 2023 season is Aaron Judge. Well, the Yankees’ captain has been given another accolade as he was named one of the finalists for this year’s AL Hank Aaron Award. Judge is up for a second-straight win for the honor, which is given to the best overall offensive player in each league. Given that Judge missed so much time, it’s unlikely that he’ll win it again this year, but even getting nominated despite the injuries is a pretty impressive feat.