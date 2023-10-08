Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Offseason, Week 1

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The Yankees wrapped up their season a week ago with one final loss against the Kansas City Royals, and have now settled in for a long winter’s nap. But while the front office begins its period of self-reflection, the players have taken the opportunity to look back at the highs and lows of 2023. Let’s get started!

Here’s to 2023

As the players returned to their offseason homes, several took the time to offer thanks for the opportunity to play baseball in 2023. While a couple of veterans, such as Gleyber Torres and Michael King, did post, the vast majority came from the youngsters who made their debuts this season — or, in the case of Luis Gil, didn’t play at all while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Gluttons for punishment

Last Monday, Jasson Domínguez went out to the Meadowlands to catch his first NFL game, a Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. Hopefully, his football fandom was not destroyed by that hapless showing by the Giants offense, who clearly saw the Yankees struggle to score this year and said, “Hold my beer.”

Also in attendance at the game was Yankees great CC Sabathia, who was there with former Giants great Michael Strahan.

Eight Years of Success

Speaking of CC Sabathia, earlier this week he celebrated eight years of sobriety. Congratulations, CC!