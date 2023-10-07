The interlocking N-Y is symbolic beyond the baseball field

The interlocking NY is an iconic logo. The brand associated with that logo goes beyond a baseball diamond—crossing international lines and becoming a staple in the fashion community. The Yankees logo is simplistic but bold—a perfect symbol to represent New York but with enough backbone to carry it to far-reaching cities of the world. This logo has become a staple in wardrobes from street to activewear, from high fashion to vintage clothing. This is an offseason breakdown of iconic Yankees attire.

The Hat. New Era changed the game when they rolled out the classic 59FIFTY fitted for MLB teams. The stiff, flat brim with an elevated profile made the logo more pronounced and forward-facing. It became a perfect pedestal for baseball logos to shine. The Fitted became a symbol of your city, while simultaneously representing the hip-hop community in the ’80s and ’90s. Jay-Z credits himself for making a ‘Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can’, but the credit should go to Spike Lee. The movie director propelled the Yankees logo—and headgear overall—into the fashion industry with his custom red New Era Yankees cap during the 1996 World Series. Before that moment, New Era only offered team hats in their on-field colorways. The Yankee Fitted has been a mainstay in streetwear ever since. I prefer the ’47-brand style Yankees hat for a more casual look. It has a more relaxed feel with a softer body and brim. This style has launched the Yankee logo into the activewear scene, allowing both men and women to represent their team through everyday life with more comfort. Whether you prefer the original fitted or the more relaxed fit, the mainstream representation Yankees’ hat receives makes it recognizable across the globe.

The Bomber Jacket. For the Yankees, those October nights of the late ‘90s are represented by World Series Championships and (personal opinion) underappreciated team bomber jackets. The classic satin finish with the script ‘Yankees” spelled out across the chest. It had tapered cuffs and collar, with blue and white stripes, and a cropped look that perfectly represented the 90’s. They were sleek and cool but had a hint of elegance. It was a sports jacket but felt powerful—perfectly representing the signature dynasty of that era. The Yankees bomber jacket can be dressed up for street fashion (as seen by Lori Harvey during New York Fashion Week 2022) or dressed down for a casual look (as seen by your Dad’s coat closet). Many have taken advantage of the return of bomber/varsity/starter jacket styles to the fashion community to represent those ’90s teams again.

High Fashion. It was only a matter of time before the Yankees logo solidified itself as a player on the runway. Its international status and representation of the most famous city in the world were never going to be limited to New York streetwear. While collaborations with Supreme and Kith felt natural, the Yankees logo wasn’t solidified in the high-fashion world until a project with Gucci in 2018. The logo was incorporated into floral cardigan sweaters and high-waisted jeans with gaudy price tags. A far cry from the simplistic New Era hat, but a representation of how far-reaching this brand can be.

I’ve wondered what makes this logo have such staying power both in everyday life and in the world of fashion. I think it’s yawning for a central place that brings many aspects of the world together—a commonality between people—something that New York represents. It may be a baseball logo to you, but for many, it represents something much greater than a game.