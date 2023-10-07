Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/7/23

Disappointingly, we had no baseball the last two days, with every Wild Card Series ending in a two-game “sweep”. We’ve made it through that dark period, and will be rewarded with a juicy four-game slate today. Once again, once the games get underway, feel free to use this as your Division Series open thread.
Ahead of all the action today, you can check out Andrés writeup of the Yankees’ 2023 Least Valuable Player. Also, Josh opines on the best way forward with Gleyber Torres, Sam recaps a tough loss for the 1998 Yankees, and Casey discusses the Yankee brand as a clothing aesthetic.
Division Series Schedule:
Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
Time: 1:03 p.m. EDT
TV: FS1
Venue: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
Game 1: Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins
Time: 4:45 p.m. EDT
TV: FS1
Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Game 1: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Time: 6:07 p.m. EDT
TV: TBS
Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Time: 9:20 p.m. EDT
TV: TBS
Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Questions/Prompts:
1. Which underdog is most likely to advance to the ALCS?
2. Who is the best pitcher remaining in the postseason?
