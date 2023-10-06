Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/6/23

As Madison already noted yesterday, I do wish that we had at least one Wild Card Series Game 3 to discuss. Alas all four of those rounds ended in two game mini-sweeps. Blame the Rays, Blue Jays, and Marlins for not even showing up, really. Only the Brewers* put up much of a fight among the eliminated teams, and they blew leads in both games before taking a snooze the rest of the way. Whoops.

*If you have any interest whatsoever in the Brewers and their odd history, I wrote a little about them at Baseball Prospectus. #ShamelessSelfPromotion

Over here in Yankeeland on Pinstripe Alley, it’s pretty quiet today, but Peter will kick off our look back at the 1998 ALCS against Cleveland, which represented the only true peril the Yankees faced on their championship run. Later on, Madison will answer your end-of-season mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Has your 2023 World Series pick changed at all after the first round?

2. Do you think the Yankees would have had a shot at any of the Wild Card Series teams that advanced? (Forget league classification for a second.)