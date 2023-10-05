Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/5/23

If you are a fan whose interests in the sport keep you invested even after the Yankees are eliminated, yesterday was a great day of games. Four teams were on the brink of elimination, and two of them were AL East rivals that talked a big game only to find themselves back against the wall immediately. About the only thing that was bad about last night’s results is that because everyone ended up sweeping, there’s nothing left to look forward to for today. Oh well, the LDS awaits.

Today we’ll have Matt recapping the AL side of the bracket’s games where the Rays and Blue Jays met their ends, and Sam has the NL half with the Brewers and Marlins biting the dust. Afterwards, Andrew and Kunj have the latest episode of the podcast coming out to look forward to, but it’s otherwise a quiet night on the blog. Be sure to get your questions for the mailbag in tonight though, as we’re on a bi-weekly format in the offseason so there’ll be a bit of a gap in-between if you’ve got anything on your mind.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who had the more deflating finish between the Rays and Blue Jays?

2. Which of the teams advancing to the LDS do you have the most faith in to provide an upset?