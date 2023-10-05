Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/5/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Speaking after the Yankees’ final loss of the year, Giancarlo Stanton acknowledged that he’d have to make changes this offseason. “Everything will be taken a look at... minor [tweaks], but the right ones” the slugger said. Stanton can still crush the ball with the best of him, but he looked lost at the plate at times in 2023, and often looked like he could barely run the bases. The Yankees need a better version of him in 2024.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Phillips discusses how Aaron Judge has actively wielded his influence as captain within the Yankee organization this year. Judge may have been instrumental in the decision to have Anthony Volpe start at shortstop from day one through game 162, and he’s also recently voiced his concerns about how analytical insights are distilled and presented to players.

New York Post | Andrew Battifarano: It became a talking point earlier this week when Jordan Montgomery was tabbed the Game 1 starter for the Rangers, what with the Yankees having traded the lefty last year because they didn’t see him making their postseason roster. Former Yankees ended up dominating for Texas in Game 1, with Montgomery absolutely shoving over seven scoreless innings, and Aroldis Chapman also coming in to pitch a shutout inning. It’s been made quite clear that Montgomery is the caliber of pitcher one would want pitching playoff games for their team.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Speaking of former Yankees starring in the playoffs, here’s a look at all the ex-pinstripers who will donning other uniforms in this year’s postseason. The Rangers have the strongest contingent, with Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney joining Montgomery and Chapman. The Twins left Joey Gallo off their Wild Card roster, but Sonny Gray turned in a solid outing to help pitch Minnesota to their first playoff series win since 2002.