MLB Playoff Roundup: Wheeler deals for Phils, Burnes falters in Milwaukee

While it certainly is a bummer for Yankees’ fans that this year’s team wasn’t good enough to have us seriously hoping for good things this postseason, October baseball is always fun to watch — with or without the Bronx Bombers. Yesterday, we got four games and nearly nine hours of baseball, which produced some fun action. All four games went into the late innings with the games still somewhat up for grabs.

Earlier today, we looked at the results in the AL in the Rangers and Twins’ wins, but now let’s going over to the Senior Circuit and check out yesterday’s NL games from day one of the playoffs.

NLWCS Game 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Milwaukee Brewers 3

(Diamondbacks lead 1-0)

With their ace Corbin Burnes on the mound, the Brewers seemingly got off to a perfect start, scoring three quick runs and opening up an early lead. However, things inverted, and the Diamondbacks’ bullpen ended up being the aces of the day. As Arizona’s offense climbed back into the game and knocked Burnes out early, their relief corps kept Milwaukee at bay, taking a series lead on the road.

After picking up one run in the first, Milwaukee got a two-run homer from Tyrone Taylor in the second:

Despite having Burnes on the mound, Arizona chipped away over the next couple innings. They evened things up in the third thanks to long balls from Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. An inning later, they took the lead on one from Gabriel Moreno.

Over the next couple innings, the Brewers had their chance to strike back, but couldn’t seem to get the big hit to drop in. The toughest missed chance came in the fifth in when Taylor seemingly had a bases loaded hit that might’ve taken the lead back. Except, Evan Longoria turned back the years and made a ridiculous snag to start a double play.

Beyond that one, there was a play where Christian Yelich was tagged out after going too far past second base on a play where Longoria bobbled and then recovered a grounder. Our old friend Josh Donaldson also hit into a rally-killing double play in the seventh.

Those missed chances really came back to haunt them in the ninth. With two outs, Christian Walker doubled to deep center field, scoring two runs off Milwaukee’s usually excellent Devin Williams.

Arizona’s bullpen finished the job after that, ultimately closing the game with 6.1 scoreless innings. The Brewers had their chances, but they finished the game having stranded 11 runners on base after putting up 12 hits and four walks on the day.

NLWCS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 1

(Phillies lead 1-0)

Meanwhile, up in Philadelphia, most of Game 1 was the Zack Wheeler show. The Phillies’ ace went 6.2 innings, allowing one run five hits with eight strikeouts. While the Marlins had a few chances, Wheeler’s outing gave the Phils’ enough breathing room to withstand any rally attempts.

While Wheeler was doing his thing, Miami’s Jesús Luzardo matched him over the first couple innings. The dam eventually broke with Alec Bohm’s RBI double in the third. An inning later, Bryson Stott and Christian Pache added RBI hits of their own.

The Marlins finally got something going against Wheeler in the seventh. A two-out Bryan De La Cruz single scored Josh Bell and brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate. At that point, Rob Thomson went to his bullpen, who got the final 10 outs without giving up another run. Nick Castellanos got them an insurance run in the eighth before Craig Kimbrel worked the save in the ninth.