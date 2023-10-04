Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/4/23

Day 1 of the MLB playoffs is in the books! Four games gave us loads of action, with highlights including a scintillating start from Jordan Montgomery, Zack Wheeler putting the Phillies on the precipce of an NLDS return engagement, and the Twins finally, finally, wining their first playoff game in 19 years.

We’ll have you covered on everything that happened yesterday, and we’ll also be following along with all the action today. As the games kick off, feel free to use this space as an open thread again to discuss it all.

Wild Card Series Schedule:

Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 3:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ABC

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Game 2: Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 4:38 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Game 2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN2

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 8:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much will Jordan Montgomery make this offseason?

2. Which team that’s down 0-1 is most likely to come back and win the series?