Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/23

For the baseball world, tonight is Game 4 of the World Series with a chance for it to either even out or pitch way in favor of the Texas Rangers. That’s exciting on its own, especially after we got another dramatic clash in Game 3, but it’s also Halloween! The capstone of October is always a favorite of this editor, between the days of candy grabbing as a kid to the more intricate costumes now as an adult. If you’re celebrating tonight, have a blast, stay safe out there, and hopefully you find those full-bar houses.

While we’re talking about the World Series though, be on the lookout for Matt’s recap of last night’s Rangers win. John then has some fun picking out themed costumes for some of the Yankees, and Noah has the latest entry into the Top 100 with Mickey Rivers. Finally, Esteban delivers a glowing report card for Michael King to cap off our day.

World Series Schedule:

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

AD

TV: FOX

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. How impactful will the Rangers burning their scheduled starter for today in last night’s game be?

2. Will you be trick-or-treating tonight?