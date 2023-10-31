Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/23

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: For the fourth time in 11 years, the Yankees find themselves sitting at home while the league’s best face off in the postseason. As we start to give our best guesses as to what the team is planning for the offseason, we can look at those previous futile years for clues to the direction Hal and Brian want to take the franchise. After missing the playoffs in 2014, the Yankees spent big on a trio of free agents, while they merely waited for the Baby Bombers to come to fruition after 2016. With concerns about the CBT and an underwhelming free agent class, the 2024 offseason will likely feature a mix of both those strategies.

Sports Illustrated | Pat McAvoy: Officially, Juan Soto isn’t on the trading block just yet, but there are more than enough rumors that the Padres are dangling the star outfielder. For their part, the Yankees are said to be “closely monitoring” the situation, as Soto checks off so many of the boxes the Yankees have struggled to fill over the past couple of seasons. However, his expected $33 million salary for 2024 may clash with the abovementioned CBT anxieties.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Aaron Judge became the fourth Yankee, and first since Derek Jeter in 2009, to be honored with the Roberto Clemente Award for 2023. The award recognizes the player who best combines on-field skill with outstanding personal character and community work, and is chosen from a field of 30 nominees, one from each team. Players take the award very seriously, so Judge must be proud of adding another prestigious trophy to the case.

MLB.com | Bill Ladson: Frank Howard, a Judgian-sized two-time home run king in the 1960s and 70s, passed away yesterday at the age of 87. The 1960 NL Rookie of the Year spent 16 seasons in the majors, before embarking on a coaching career with seven teams and spending time in player development for the Yankees. Howard was famous for his instrumental role in New York’s spring training camps.

Frank Howard was a Yankees spring training instructor for many years. He called everybody "CHAMPION" in a big, booming voice. Rest peacefully, Hondo. https://t.co/bOKI3bTLCR — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 30, 2023