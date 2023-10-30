Aaron Judge wins the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award

Today, Major League Baseball announced that Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has won the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award. He had been nominated back in September, and as is customary during the World Series, MLB announced the Clemente Award winner today. Among players, it is considered to be baseball’s most prestigious individual honor.

Per the description of the award on MLB.com, it is “bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Clemente himself is deeply revered in baseball lore, and this award was named in his honor in 1973.

Judge has already been recognized in past seasons for his incredible impact on the field, and even through unexpected injury, he kept it up in 2023 with 37 home runs and 174 wRC+ in 106 games, plus sensational play in the outfield with diving and leaping catches. But this time, he’s also being recognized for his work through the All Rise Foundation as well, which he started in 2018. He also partnered with the #ICanHelp initiative that combats toxicity online.

A well-deserved honor for @TheJudge44.



With his @AllRiseOfficial Foundation, our Captain represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions. pic.twitter.com/Er0ETetnNd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 30, 2023

Judge is now part of a prestigious club of past Clemente Award winners, including teammate Anthony Rizzo (2017) and greats like Yadier Molina (2018), David Ortiz (2011), Albert Pujols (2008), Craig Biggio (2007), Jim Thome (2002), Tony Gwynn (1999), Sammy Sosa (1998), and Cal Ripken Jr. (1992). There are a total of 21 Hall of Famers who have won the award and Judge now has his name etched with them in the award’s history.

Judge also joins Ron Guidry (1984), Don Baylor (1985), and Derek Jeter (2009) as players to win this award with the Yankees. He will be in the ballpark at Game 3 tonight in Phoenix to accept the honor, and he’s continued to win fans everywhere — as seen in the video below from earlier today.

Roberto Clemente Award winner Aaron Judge made this fan’s day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WtxhLZkIkK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 30, 2023

Our very best congratulations go out to Judge!