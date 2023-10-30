Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

There's just two teams left in the postseason, which means sooner or later everyone around the league is going to be in offseason mode and deals will start to swirl. Already the league is buzzing over the potential for movement, particularly with a lackluster free agent class and one team known for wheeling and dealing fielding offers on their biggest superstar.

Juan Soto is looking to be the gem of the trade market, and the Yankees are one of the teams invested in seeing what the price could be. There's no guarantee he gets moved, but with just a year to go until his own free agency San Diego may look to recoup some of the prospect cost they dealt to get him after a lackluster year from the team overall. Is there a world where the stars align and Soto becomes available at a price the Yankees can afford? What kind of deal would that even look like? If you've got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send 'em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of November 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.