Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/30/23

We’ve got a five-game series left on our hands, with the World Series shifting to Arizona tied at a game apiece. It’s not the tightest pitching matchup, with a seemingly rusty Max Scherzer up against rookie Brandon Pfaadt, but Pfaadt has looked strong this October, and as long as Scherzer’s out there we can’t count out his chances of turning things around.

Ahead of Game 3, check out Kevin’s rundown of what happened last week in the Arizona Fall League. Later, Matt will review Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s 2023 season, Andrés goes long on Scott Brosius, the next player in our Top 100 series, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

World Series Schedule:

Game 3: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Max Scherzer find his form before this series is over?

2. Do you have a Halloween costume this year?