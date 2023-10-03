Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/3/23

It’s been seven years since MLB last had a postseason without the Yankees, but look, 2021 was a one-and-done. Yankee Stadium never made an appearance. So unfortunately, it’s not that atypical for me to tune into the playoffs when the Yankees aren’t involved. (And that’s to say nothing of 2008 and the mid-2010s as well.)

Pinstripe Alley is going to be tuning into these playoffs as a whole, too. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll have roundups in the mornings after each slate of games, and today, Jake will curate our staff-wide postseason predictions. Also keep an eye out for normal programming, where Noah will discuss how the Yankees’ bullpen was let down by the rest of the team (especially the non-Gerrit Cole rotation), and John will recount Darryl Strawberry’s battle with cancer 25 years ago. Assuming technology doesn’t betray us, Kunj and I will be back for our first “Podument Park” episode in a month.

And feel free to use this as your playoff open thread if you want to discuss the Wild Card Series action. Once the games begin, we'll pin this to the top of PSA.

Wild Card Series Schedule:

Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 3:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ABC

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Game 1: Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 4:38 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Game 1: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN2

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 8:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Name one playoff upset that will happen today.

2. Will the Twins actually win a postseason game this year?!