Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/3/23

SNY | Andy Martino: Many fans are clamoring for the Yankees to dismiss manager Aaron Boone after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, according to Martino, that’s not going to happen. Those making baseball decisions will gather on Wednesday to discuss the season and that meeting will include Boone because there are no plans to fire him.

Martino cited league sources and said the Yanks will bring Boone back:

“It is unclear exactly when or how the Yankees will finalize or announce that. Technically, no action needs to be taken, as Boone is under contract for next season. At this point, the only way Boone’s fate could change is if those Tampa meetings somehow go so sideways that they end in a surprise firing. No one expects that to happen.”

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: Speaking of Boone, he said he was “broken-hearted” upon hearing the news of Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield’s passing at age 57. Both of their names became forever tied in baseball history after Boone’s ALCS-winning home run off Wakefield in 2003.

“My heart goes out to their family. I know his wife is dealing with cancer herself and she’s got children. Just kind of broken-hearted over that,’’ Boone said after the final regular season game against the Royals.

MiLB.com: Gerrit Cole wasn’t the only pitcher in the Yankees organization with a chance to earn offseason accolades. One prospect, Drew Thorpe, was up for Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year, and in the inaugural broadcast of the league-wide MiLB Awards Show, the righty out of Cal Poly took home the honors. It was a big year for the 2022 second-round pick, who dazzled in his pro debut with a 2.52 ERA and 0.983 WHIP in 23 starts between Hudson Valley and Somerset, striking out 182 in 139.1 innings.

Thorpe just turned 23 on Sunday, and while he only has five starts at Double-A to his name, he may very well be in the Yankees’ picture sooner rather than later. His changeup is something to behold.

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman The Yankees trusted Michael King with a rotation spot down the stretch, and the results were absolutely amazing. He had a 2.23 ERA in nine starts, covering 40.1 frames. Logic indicates he secured a rotation spot for 2024, and pitching coach Matt Blake said he is eager to see what he can do with a full starter’s workload.

“I’m excited to see what King looks like over the course of a full season,” he stated. “He’s put on such a strong run down the stretch and I think everyone should be excited about that as a possibility for him to really to be a strong front of rotation type guy with Gerrit [Cole] and Carlos [Rodón] coming back next year, and Nestor [Cortes]. I think he’ll be right in the thick of it with those guys.”

Judging by Blake’s remarks, four of the five rotation spots appear to be set for next year. Who is going to claim the fifth one?

New York Post | Dan Martin The Yankees are entering a pivotal offseason, as the team needs to figure out what went wrong and why they missed the postseason. There are several specific areas the organization needs to address, per Martin: coaching staff, front office, use of analytics, development of young players, offensive approach, and filling any holes left. (Other than that, they’re a dynasty in the making!)