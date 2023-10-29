Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/29/23

I suppose it would have been asking a lot for the second game of the 2023 World Series to match the brilliance of Game 1. Unless you’re an Arizona Diamondbacks fan, Game 2 was a dud, as Merrill Kelly rolled over Texas and the Rangers bullpen turned a close game into a laugher. Womp womp.

Today on the site, Noah will have the full Game 2 recap and Casey will go back to the prime ‘50s/’60s dynasty years for our next entrant on the PSA Top 100 Yankees. Later on, Estevão will remember the revolving door at shortstop that persisted in the Bronx before Derek Jeter’s debut, and John will check out the week in Yankees social media, which featured an Aaron Judge cameo at MSG.

World Series Schedule:

Travel day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does Arizona winning Game 2 change your World Series prediction at all?

2. Who wins the Meadowlands Mudsling today between the Giants and Jets?