Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Madison Judge Garden

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the 2023 Yankees season shrinks further into the rearview mirror, but still we stand guard, following our favorite Yankees heroes — on social media, that is. Let’s get started!

The Judge is at the court

With basketball season underway, we have the return of everybody’s favorite wintertime game: which members of the Bronx Bombers are courtside at the Knicks game? Last year, Harrison Bader stole the show, as the pride of Horace Mann spent his winter in pinstripes living the life he dreamed he would have while snagging flies and hitting dingers on Alumni Field. This year, it is the Captain himself, Aaron Judge, who gets the ball rolling, as he took on opening night at the Garden to watch Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and the Villanova Wildcats New York Knicks open the season against the Boston Celtics.

Randle 3.

IQ steal.

Grimes 3 and the foul.



Aaron Judge and the MSG crowd are LOVING it!



Knicks up 99-93 in the 4Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/TDVXG4kVgV — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2023

Aaron Judge is at the Garden for the Knicks' season opener!



(via @marioagomez_1) pic.twitter.com/awqcFt9N2s — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 25, 2023

CC roots on his apprentice

New York City and the tri-state area have already turned to football, and not liking what either the Giants or the Jets have put together, they’ve promptly moved onto basketball. Elsewhere in the country, however, the baseball season is still ongoing even without the Bronx Bombers. One person who has definitely been all-in on this postseason has been CC Sabathia, who has been a proud older brother to former Yankee and current Texas Ranger Jordan Montgomery.

Earlier in the week, he shouted out Monty for his clutch performance out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, as he came on in relief of starter Max Scherzer and kept the Houston Astros lineup in check.

CC also took the time to congratulate Dusty Baker on his retirement, as they have known each other since Sabathia was a teenager. The Astros skipper stepped away from the dugout after 26 years with San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati, DC, and Houston.

The Dead Speak!

Every once in a while, a player who totally forgot about posts on social media, and reminds you that they do exist.

MLB teams are paralyzed by analytics. Great to see former MLB player as a GM with baseball knowledge and then use analytics. — Jacoby Ellsbury (@JacobyEllsbury) October 24, 2023