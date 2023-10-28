Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/28/23

SNY | Danny Abriano: After the frustration that was the 2023 season, the Yankees have a bit of a spotlight on them going into next year and specially around what they might do to change their fortunes. One of the players that they’ve been connected is pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the Orix Buffaloes of NPB. Word is that the price of the talented arm could reach six or seven years and into the $200 million range.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: In 2022, the Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery away in part because the team didn’t see him as a potential playoff rotation option. Flash forward a year, and he is seen as a key piece for the Rangers in the World Series. Despite the controversial 2022 deal, Montgomery says he has no hard feelings towards the Yankees, and is happy to have an opportunity to show his stuff this year.

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: The Cleveland Guardians are looking for a new manager this offseason, and one of the names on their list to take a look at is Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Before the Rangers and Diamondbacks began their World Series matchup last night, this was a look at some of the lessons that the Yankees could take from the teams taking part in this year’s Fall Classic.

MLB.com | Cole Jacobson: With the Astros’ elimination in the ALCS, another year has been added to MLB’s streak of not having a repeat champion. The last team to do it remains the 1998-2000 Yankees, who capped off that era’s dynastic run. Here’s a look at the teams that have looked the most likely to break that streak, including the ‘01 Yankees coming agonizingly close to winning a fourth-straight title.