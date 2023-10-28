Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/28/23

Arizona-Texas may not have been sexiest matchup, but boy did the two sides get us off to a great start in Game 1 of the World Series. A back-and-forth early game gave way to some excellent late-game dramatics, courtesy of Corey Seager and Adolis García. As much as I’d prefer to see a Fall Classic that features two great teams, I think most of us would be happy if the series delivers games like that regardless of the competitors.

Ahead of today’s matchup, catch Estevão’s recap of last night’s action. Also, Matt writes up the dumbest games from the 2023 Yankees season, while Sam looks back at the finest defensive plays from the Yankees this year. Plus, we move on to number 95 in our Top 100 Yankees series, Jimmy Key.

And as always, once the game gets underway, feel free to use this space as an open thread to discuss the events on the field.

World Series Schedule:

Game 2: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s Jordan Montgomery’s line tonight in a crucial Game 2?

2. A crossover question, with the NBA and NHL now in full swing: which team will advance furthest in their respective playoff tournament, the Yankees, Knicks, or Rangers?