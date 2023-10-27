Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/27/23

The stage has been set, and now the Diamondbacks and Rangers are about to take it. Tonight kicks off the World Series, and if you’re still invested in the postseason it should be an interesting matchup between two teams that have pulled off plenty of upsets to get here. There’s also a handful of former Yankees involved, some more loveable than others, who could be walking away with a ring.

We’ve got a mostly-quiet day leading up to the start of the Fall Classic, and it starts and ends with the best writer on staff to write about Some Guys(TM), Matt. First, he’s got our latest entry into the Top 100 Yankees with the inclusion of Tiny Bonham, and then later on he’ll deliver a report card for Tommy Kahnle. Once the World Series is on though, feel free to jump back over here and use this as an open thread to talk about the game.

World Series Schedule:

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who starts off with a win in the World Series?

2. Looking ahead to the weekend, do the Giants or Jets win the Metlife Bowl game?