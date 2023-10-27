Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/27/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: It’d be hard to argue that any public facing person knows the heart of the front office and clubhouse as much as Hoch. In this offseason rundown, he pondered the idea of Hal Steinbrenner switching course from past philosophies, the influence Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole might have on decision making, and if there is a big bat inbound.

The Sporting News | Ryan Fagan: It’s the time of year when we get to reflect on the successes of the season. While there might not be many, one in particular stands out, and it has gotten recognition. Sporting News’ decision to award Gerrit Cole as the best pitcher of the year comes as no surprise. Cole’s 2023 future Cy Young season will go down as one of the greatest seasons in Yankees history.

SNY | Andy Martino: Despite having no clear cut star catcher, the Yankees have developed significant depth at the position. There is a solid argument to be made that the team has three above average catchers on the roster, with a solid backup as their fourth. No team in the world has room for that many catchers, so it’s become inevitable that at least one of these four will find themselves on a different team next year. As for who among Austin Wells, Kyle Higashioka, or Jose Trevino will stick around next year, that depends on the team’s preferences and potential trade partner’s desires.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Former Yankees pitcher, Rob Gardner has passed away. Gardner played in the 1960s and 1970s, and was a journeyman reliever. He has a special place in baseball and Yankees history as being traded twice from the team to Oakland, but on top of that, he was traded for Felipe Alou and then his brother, Matty Alou the second time. That’s one of the most unique transaction paths in history.