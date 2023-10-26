Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/26/23

I was originally going to talk a bit about this weirdo Texas/Arizona World Series coming up, but I’ll be honest: it’s hard to fully put my mind on baseball when something happens as terrible as what happened in Maine last night. Hug your loved ones. That’s all I can say.

As for what’s coming on the site today, Peter will kick us off by looking back at the Yankees’ longest homers of the season and I’ll dial up the wayback machine for our 97th-ranked Yankees player in team history. Later on, Andrés will grade Aaron Judge’s unfortunately-derailed 2023 and Esteban will muse on what the Yankees should look for in their next hitting coach with Sean Casey not returning.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Madison asked who you think will win the 2023 World Series, but who do you want to win it?

2. Think the universe will indeed be weird enough to give us Buck Showalter, 2024 Angels manager? (As rumored.)