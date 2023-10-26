Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/26/23

SNY | Andy Martino: After missing the postseason in 2023, the Yankees are expected to make some real upgrades over the winter to keep up in an increasingly competitive AL East. Aside from an unlikely signing of Shohei Ohtani, the biggest fish the team could land would be Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who the team has at least begun to inquire about. Rival executives have privately admitted that the Padres are potentially interested in moving the star right fielder in the right deal. With only one year remaining of team control, Soto’s cost would be far below the 2022 deadline price, but would still require a bold decision by the Yankee front office.

New York Post | Jenna Lemoncelli: Perhaps no player took the failures of the 2023 squad as hard as Aaron Judge, the newly-minted captain who looked like he would repeat his 2022 before slamming into the wall at Dodger Stadium. Judge was vocal about the need for changes in the on-field personnel, and has already been in discussions with the team’s administration about the ideal direction of the franchise.

Sports Illustrated | Pat McAvoy: While not the sexiest possible addition, Kevin Kiermaier finds himself a free agent after a nice little bounceback season in Toronto. Given the Yankees’ proclivity for defense over the past few years, KK could make sense as a fourth outfielder, especially in the interim period where the Yankees wait for the return of Jasson Domínguez.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: As you probably know by now, Yankee hitting coach Sean Casey will not be returning to the dugout in 2024. The midseason hire is stepping away from the role in order to spend more time with his two daughters, and the club now faces the task of shaking up Aaron Boone’s staff.