Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/23/23

After a mostly routine LDS, you can’t say that this LCS hasn’t been dramatic. There have been comebacks in both series and return serves by the teams that blew their initial leads, and now we have a Game 7 in the AL with the potential for another in the NL. In particular, this ALCS has featured a road win in each and every game, which is a good thing if you’re rooting for the Rangers to knock off the Astros at last. We’ll see if they can get it done, or if one of the Yankees’ rivals continue to annoy in October. Just keep Aroldis Chapman away from any and all close leads late.

It’s a big day on the site, as after Noah recaps the latest ALCS action and Kevin goes through the latest week in the AFL, Andrew is unveiling our latest offseason project: the Top 100 Yankees list. He’ll go over the premise and how we comprised our list in an announcement, and then later in the day start it off proper with No. 100 on our board. To wrap up the day, Alex has a solid report card to hand over to Ian Hamilton.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 6: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 5:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Game 7: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

AD

TV: FS1

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Let’s keep it simple — who ya got in Game 7?

2. Are we getting a set World Series matchup or will the NLCS push to seven games as well?