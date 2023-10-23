Pinstripe Alley’s Top 100 Yankees

At the beginning of October, I put out a call for help. Ten years after Pinstripe Alley first began a Top 100 Yankees project, we were going to do an updated edition — one that would actually be written to its completion. I wanted some fan submissions to help us compile our overall rankings, and we’re very appreciative of those who sent in lists!
Today, Pinstripe Alley’s revised Top 100 Yankees will commence. Here’s how the master list came to be:
- Among the PSA staff, Jake, Matt, John, Josh, Esteban, Peter, Sam, Andrés, Kevin, Casey, Noah, and I all submitted lists. Each list was given equal weight in the final tally.
- To get a neutral perspective, I found the Top 100 Yankees by both Baseball Reference WAR and FanGraphs WAR, averaged the rankings, and created a single Top 100 from the resulting list. This is by my own admission not an entirely perfect method since different elements go into calculating each version of WAR, but it’s the one I chose to get a couple different objective rankings.
- One last list came from the aforementioned fan vote. We had quite a few lists come in via e-mail, and while plenty were from people who just read the site rather than comment, I do want to salute PSA community members SJNYCPianoYank, pjhimself, Why’s The Name Gone, NJYankeeFan, rutgersstu, Citizenghosttown, francesco smith, and quingbokong for submitting lists! The final fan list was created from the 100 Yankees who had the highest average rankings.
- A grand total of 216 different Yankees received votes for the Top 100! Obviously, not everyone ranked all 216 names, so whenever someone failed to appear on a list-maker’s Top 100, they were automatically given a ranking of 101. That way, the absence was acknowledged with no assumptions made regarding how low they might have fallen, and I didn’t have to haggle everyone for even longer lists.
- The master list came from the average of the 14 sources noted in bold font above. The 100 highest-ranking names made the final cut.
- With all due respect to the Casey Stengels and Gene Michaels of the world, no managers or executives were considered. Comparing non-playing personnel to the men on the field is like comparing apples and oranges; hell, peanuts and sweater vests might be closer.
If you have questions about some of the players included, I will direct you to this:
There will be criticisms about some players on our Top 100, but the simple thing that people don’t necessarily realize is that 100 is a big number! Even if you take the time to write down all the obvious Hall of Famers and dynasty staples, I can almost assure you that you are going to have quite a few spots left over for guys on the bubble who were superb players across a few years.
I think that this is a pretty damn good list, but also try not to get too attached to the rankings. They’re simply a device for us to remember 100 of the greatest Yankees in the 120 years of franchise history and tell their stories, which is the real fun of the endeavor!
We’ll begin from the bottom of the list today and I’ll update this post with links to each new article about a Top 100 player. Barring an emergency change of schedule, this series will run every day, sans holiday, from today until its completion in early February. That should take us to just before when pitchers and catchers report for 2024, so that works out pretty well.
Enjoy the rankings, stories, facts, and figures, and thanks in advance for reading!
1. Babe Ruth
2. Mickey Mantle
3. Lou Gehrig
4. Derek Jeter
5. Joe DiMaggio
6. Yogi Berra
7. Mariano Rivera
8. Whitey Ford
9. Bill Dickey
10. Andy Pettitte
11. Alex Rodriguez
12. Ron Guidry
13. Bernie Williams
14. Don Mattingly
15. Thurman Munson
16. Aaron Judge
17. Red Ruffing
18. Jorge Posada
19. Willie Randolph
20. Phil Rizzuto
21. Graig Nettles
22. Tony Lazzeri
23. Lefty Gomez
24. Elston Howard
25. Robinson Canó
26. Charlie Keller
27. Earle Combs
28. CC Sabathia
29. Roger Maris
30. Roy White
31. Mel Stottlemyre
32. Mike Mussina
33. Gil McDougald
34. Joe Gordon
35. Dave Winfield
36. Reggie Jackson
37. Tommy Henrich
38. Bob Shawkey
39. Paul O’Neill
40. Rickey Henderson
41. Bobby Murcer
42. Brett Gardner
43. David Cone
44. Jack Chesbro
45. Roger Clemens
46. Goose Gossage
47. Waite Hoyt
48. Gerrit Cole
49. Herb Pennock
50. Bob Meusel
51. Dave Righetti
52. Jason Giambi
53. Tino Martinez
54. Wally Pipp
55. Hank Bauer
56. Hideki Matsui
57. Roger Peckinpaugh
58. Snuffy Stirnweiss
59. Spud Chandler
60. Mark Teixeira
61. Red Rolfe
62. Bill “Moose” Skowron
63. Masahiro Tanaka
64. Allie Reynolds
65. Tommy John
66. Orlando “El Duque” Hernández
67. Sparky Lyle
68. David Wells
69. Tom Tresh
70. Ben Chapman
71. Frank “Home Run” Baker
72. Vic Raschi
73. Frankie Crosetti
74. Jim “Catfish” Hunter
75. Clete Boyer
76. Fritz Peterson
77. Ray Caldwell
78. George Selkirk
79. Russ Ford
80. Eddie Lopat
81. Al Downing
82. Wade Boggs
83. David Robertson
84. Dellin Betances
85. Chris Chambliss
86. Tony Kubek
87. Alfonso Soriano
88. Lou Piniella
89. Bucky Dent
90. Joe Pepitone
91. Curtis Granderson
92. Mickey Rivers
93. Scott Brosius
94. Bobby Richardson
95. Jimmy Key
96. Ernest “Tiny” Bonham
97. Ray Fisher
98. Chien-Ming Wang
99. Johnny Damon
100. Nick Swisher
Honorable Mentions
Deadball Era
Older Dynasties
Newer Dynasties
Recent Years
