Pinstripe Alley’s Top 100 Yankees

At the beginning of October, I put out a call for help. Ten years after Pinstripe Alley first began a Top 100 Yankees project, we were going to do an updated edition — one that would actually be written to its completion. I wanted some fan submissions to help us compile our overall rankings, and we’re very appreciative of those who sent in lists!

Today, Pinstripe Alley’s revised Top 100 Yankees will commence. Here’s how the master list came to be:

Among the PSA staff, Jake, Matt, John, Josh, Esteban, Peter, Sam, Andrés, Kevin, Casey, Noah, and I all submitted lists. Each list was given equal weight in the final tally. To get a neutral perspective, I found the Top 100 Yankees by both Baseball Reference WAR and FanGraphs WAR, averaged the rankings, and created a single Top 100 from the resulting list. This is by my own admission not an entirely perfect method since different elements go into calculating each version of WAR, but it’s the one I chose to get a couple different objective rankings. One last list came from the aforementioned fan vote. We had quite a few lists come in via e-mail, and while plenty were from people who just read the site rather than comment, I do want to salute PSA community members SJNYCPianoYank, pjhimself, Why’s The Name Gone, NJYankeeFan, rutgersstu, Citizenghosttown, francesco smith, and quingbokong for submitting lists! The final fan list was created from the 100 Yankees who had the highest average rankings. A grand total of 216 different Yankees received votes for the Top 100! Obviously, not everyone ranked all 216 names, so whenever someone failed to appear on a list-maker’s Top 100, they were automatically given a ranking of 101. That way, the absence was acknowledged with no assumptions made regarding how low they might have fallen, and I didn’t have to haggle everyone for even longer lists. The master list came from the average of the 14 sources noted in bold font above. The 100 highest-ranking names made the final cut. With all due respect to the Casey Stengels and Gene Michaels of the world, no managers or executives were considered. Comparing non-playing personnel to the men on the field is like comparing apples and oranges; hell, peanuts and sweater vests might be closer.

If you have questions about some of the players included, I will direct you to this:

There will be criticisms about some players on our Top 100, but the simple thing that people don’t necessarily realize is that 100 is a big number! Even if you take the time to write down all the obvious Hall of Famers and dynasty staples, I can almost assure you that you are going to have quite a few spots left over for guys on the bubble who were superb players across a few years.

I think that this is a pretty damn good list, but also try not to get too attached to the rankings. They’re simply a device for us to remember 100 of the greatest Yankees in the 120 years of franchise history and tell their stories, which is the real fun of the endeavor!

We’ll begin from the bottom of the list today and I’ll update this post with links to each new article about a Top 100 player. Barring an emergency change of schedule, this series will run every day, sans holiday, from today until its completion in early February. That should take us to just before when pitchers and catchers report for 2024, so that works out pretty well.

Enjoy the rankings, stories, facts, and figures, and thanks in advance for reading!

1. Babe Ruth

2. Mickey Mantle

3. Lou Gehrig

4. Derek Jeter

5. Joe DiMaggio

6. Yogi Berra

7. Mariano Rivera

8. Whitey Ford

9. Bill Dickey

10. Andy Pettitte

11. Alex Rodriguez

12. Ron Guidry

13. Bernie Williams

14. Don Mattingly

15. Thurman Munson

16. Aaron Judge

17. Red Ruffing

18. Jorge Posada

19. Willie Randolph

20. Phil Rizzuto

21. Graig Nettles

22. Tony Lazzeri

23. Lefty Gomez

24. Elston Howard

25. Robinson Canó

26. Charlie Keller

27. Earle Combs

28. CC Sabathia

29. Roger Maris

30. Roy White

31. Mel Stottlemyre

32. Mike Mussina

33. Gil McDougald

34. Joe Gordon

35. Dave Winfield

36. Reggie Jackson

37. Tommy Henrich

38. Bob Shawkey

39. Paul O’Neill

40. Rickey Henderson

41. Bobby Murcer

42. Brett Gardner

43. David Cone

44. Jack Chesbro

45. Roger Clemens

46. Goose Gossage

47. Waite Hoyt

48. Gerrit Cole

49. Herb Pennock

50. Bob Meusel

51. Dave Righetti

52. Jason Giambi

53. Tino Martinez

54. Wally Pipp

55. Hank Bauer

56. Hideki Matsui

57. Roger Peckinpaugh

58. Snuffy Stirnweiss

59. Spud Chandler

60. Mark Teixeira

61. Red Rolfe

62. Bill “Moose” Skowron

63. Masahiro Tanaka

64. Allie Reynolds

65. Tommy John

66. Orlando “El Duque” Hernández

67. Sparky Lyle

68. David Wells

69. Tom Tresh

70. Ben Chapman

71. Frank “Home Run” Baker

72. Vic Raschi

73. Frankie Crosetti

74. Jim “Catfish” Hunter

75. Clete Boyer

76. Fritz Peterson

77. Ray Caldwell

78. George Selkirk

79. Russ Ford

80. Eddie Lopat

81. Al Downing

82. Wade Boggs

83. David Robertson

84. Dellin Betances

85. Chris Chambliss

86. Tony Kubek

87. Alfonso Soriano

88. Lou Piniella

89. Bucky Dent

90. Joe Pepitone

91. Curtis Granderson

92. Mickey Rivers

93. Scott Brosius

94. Bobby Richardson

95. Jimmy Key

96. Ernest “Tiny” Bonham

97. Ray Fisher

98. Chien-Ming Wang

99. Johnny Damon

100. Nick Swisher

Honorable Mentions

Deadball Era

Older Dynasties

Newer Dynasties

Recent Years