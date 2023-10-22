Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/22/23

NJ.com | Bob Klapisch: Hal Steinbrenner isn’t about to announce any firings, but he does reportedly plan on addressing the media in the coming days. While there isn’t about to be anything of substance to this round of questions if the team isn’t through with their audit or finished planning out their course of action for the offseason, it’s more notable because lately anytime Steinbrenner steps out of the shadows it’s to put his foot in his mouth in the view of the fanbase. Let’s see if he manages to avoid doing so this time.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: Speaking of that plan, Jordan Montgomery’s emergence in the postseason after a solid year away from the Yankees has put him back on the board in terms of targets to look for. Montgomery, combined with Cody Bellinger and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, could complete the overhaul that this team needs without dipping into the prospect pool to trade at all. If you want to put your money where your mouth (and sometimes your foot) is Hal, go and do it.

Sports Illustrated | Daniel Chavkin: Derek Jeter was added to Fox Sports’ pregame panel alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez and former nemesis David Ortiz last October, and he’s had his first full year running with this crew since. With the spotlight back on their desk in the postseason, Jeter’s been very monotone compared to the party that Rodriguez and Ortiz have been, and nothing shows that more than this segment from Game 5 of the ALCS where he firmly took himself out of the bit that Ortiz started with a cowboy hat that the rest of the desk hammed up. The internet took this clip to task as well.

NY Post | Greg Joyce: Everyone knows that Carlos Rodón did not do nearly enough in his first year in pinstripes, and the team is hoping that a full offseason being connected with the pitcher will prevent a repeat in 2024. Matt Blake had mostly a cursory connection to the pitcher throughout the winter once it became known that the free agent would be signing in New York, but now the team’s pitching coach alongside the rest of the staff will be involved early on in helping him rebound from an ugly year.