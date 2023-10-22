Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/22/23

We’re now just two steps away from a World Series rematch. The Phillies regained control of the NLCS last night thanks to another dinger-heavy offensive approach and a sharp outing from Zack Wheeler, and the Astros will have a chance to put away the Rangers at home tonight. If Houston and Philly finish their respective jobs, we’d have our first rematch since 1978, when the Yankees prevailed over the Dodgers for a second year in a row.

Ahead of tonight’s game, you can check out Estevão’s recap of last night’s action. Also, Matt will continue our 2023 season postmortem with a look at the Yankees’ biggest surprises from this season, and John will go through Yankee social media from this week. And as always, when the game gets underway in Houston, feel free to use this as your open thread.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 6: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Ignoring contracts, if you could pluck one player from the teams remaining and put him on the 2024 Yankees, who would you choose?

2. Who has the pitching advantage tonight between Nathan Eovaldi and Framber Valdez?