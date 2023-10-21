Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/21/23

[insert REDACTED comment about the Houston Astros here]

That about sums it up.

The playoffs are indeed the theme of our Pinstripe Alley schedule today. Alex and Noah will start us off by recapping the ALCS and NLCS games from last night, respectively, and from there, it’ll be time to wrap up our season-long 1998 retrospective. First, Sam will recap the Game 4 clincher in which the Yankees finished off their Fall Classic sweep of the Padres. Next, Andrés will compare the ‘98 squad to some of the best in baseball history, like the Murderers’ Row 1927 Yankees and the “Big Red Machine.” John will send us home with a look back at the stunning ascent of the World Series MVP, Scott Brosius.

Thank you for following along with us as we looked back at that tremendous season! It was not only a welcome distraction from the 2023 edition, but an extremely fun walk down memory lane.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 5: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 8:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Snakes alive!! But are you still picking the Phillies to win what’s now a best two of three?

2. Are the Rangers doomed or are they doomed? No, seriously, I do want to hear from you if you have hope because while I think maybe they could pull out the Nathan Eovaldi start, a Game 7 win seems ... unlikely, shall we say.