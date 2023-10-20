Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/20/23

The drama that had been missing throughout the postseason so far was apparently being saved for the LCS. The Astros have come storming back on the road to tie the ALCS at two apiece with another blowout win, while the Diamondbacks got on the board in a tight affair after the series shifted over to Arizona. So far we’ve seen the home team win out in the NL and the road team in the AL, so we’ll see if that holds serve throughout.

Both series will be back at it again tonight, but before we get to the play on the field let’s go over what we’ve got in store on the site. Malachi and Peter have more in-depth recaps on the ALCS and NLCS respectively, Matt goes over an iconic win in Game 3 of the 1998 World Series in our penultimate episode of the ‘98 Diaries, Josh handles the grade given to one of the most complex report cards in Domingo Germán, and I’ll be back later to answer the latest batch of mailbag questions.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 5: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Time: 5:07 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Game 4: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 8:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Have the Astros completely stolen the momentum, or can the Rangers keep stealing games in Houston?

2. Any hope for the upcoming NBA season, or are the Knicks relegated to being, well, the Knicks?