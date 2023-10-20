Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/20/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: 2023 may have been an up-and-down year for rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, but the Yankees are confident the best is yet to come from the former top prospect. Aaron Judge heaped praise on the youngster’s mature approach as the season ended, and internally a focus on driving the ball to right should help Volpe improve on some pretty dismal offensive production. We’ve seen him be able to make adjustments all along his MiLB tenure, so fingers crossed he can keep that up in his sophomore year.

Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: While lineup improvements will likely be the focus of the offseason, the pitching staff could stand to be bolstered on its own. A potential trade target is hard-throwing Marlins lefty Tanner Scott, due to make just over a million in arbitration. The reliever had a breakout season for the Marlins in 2023, seeming to get a handle on his control problems and being worth nearly three wins. Should the Yankees be serious about Michael King moving into the rotation, a piece like Scott could be on the radar.

Fresno State Bulldogs | Holly Cassina: Fresno State will be retiring the number of arguably the greatest player in school history, as the university announced a celebration of Aaron Judge and the retirement of his No. 29. In three years with the Bulldogs, Judge was named All-Conference each season, and won the 2012 College Home Run Derby in his sophomore season.

MLB.com: The one-time Hall of Fame Veterans Committee, now known as the Contemporary Era Committee (in this form, anyway), released its shortlist of potential inductees for this year’s class. Former Yankee outfielder and manager Lou Piniella finds himself on the ballot, as does former broadcaster Bill White, who called Yankee games for 18 seasons. Sometime Yankee rival Jim Leyland, who managed the Detroit Tigers during their showdowns with the Yankees in the late 2000s-early 2010s is also a candidate for induction.