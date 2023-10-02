Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees’ year is finally done, and with it a lot is left to be picked apart and torn over before the window to make changes opens. Aaron Judge has stepped forward and declared his intent to be an influence on the front office in this regard, and the brain trust at the top of the organization wants to bring in some independent examiners to go over their analytical process.

That’s all well and good, and I’m sure that they’ll collectively turn up some answers that the common fan couldn’t, but the majority of their flaws are quite glaring and have been for nearly the whole year. So rather than harp on them all offseason long, let’s get it out now: what was the most frustrating flaw that the Yankees had this year? How do they realistically fix their roster? Are Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman’s seats even remotely hot going into next year? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, submit it for a chance to be featured in our (bi-weekly) Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of October 5th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.