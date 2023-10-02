Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/23

Here we are, at the start of another offseason again. This one starts before the postseason even begins for the first time since 2016, and we’ll be waiting a while before we even get an inkling of what the future holds, but for now we can take solace in putting this year’s team to bed at last. They were unlucky with injuries, mainly the freak accident to Aaron Judge’s toe, but overall they weren’t good enough to be in the conversation. Next year’s team has to be different.

While the season is over officially, it will hardly be quiet over here. Andrew has two pieces of content today, first showcasing the 2023 Sporcle quiz on the Yankees’ season-long roster and then later unveiling our return to the ambitious Top 100 project. Jeff highlights the end of the postseason race from yesterday, and Matt goes over the conclusion of the 1998 ALDS, while Kevin covers the prospects going to the 2023 Arizona Fall League. Finally, I’ll be around to open the mailbag for the bi-weekly offseason variation.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who do you think takes the World Series this year? Who will they face there?

2. What’s something you want to go to/experience over the offseason?