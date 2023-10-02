The Yankees have been officially eliminated, but since we’re all fans of baseball as a whole anyway, Pinstripe Alley is going to see this series through to the end of the regular season. We’ll keep you posted on the end of the American League playoff race as the final spots are determined. Stay tuned for more postseason coverage as well.

Here’s what went on yesterday, October 1st.

Seattle Mariners (88-74) 1, Texas Rangers (90-72) 0

The Mariners were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday with their 6-1 loss against the Rangers. But even though they scored the same number of runs that they did yesterday, the result was different. The run came in the bottom of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice RBI single by Dominic Canzone, and from there, the Mariners pitching staff took over. George Kirby had a strong outing (even throwing a knuckleball at one point), and he ended up earning the win. The Mariners fans in attendance won’t get to see postseason baseball, but they were able to watch their team beat one of the best teams in MLB in a close game until the very end to finish the season.

Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) 12, Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) 8

Another game between these two teams, another game where there were a lot of runs scored. By the top of the second inning, the Rays would have two-thirds of their final run total. Junior Caminero and Josh Lowe had RBI knocks, and after Caminero scored on a wild pitch, Jonathan Aranda hit a grand slam. The Rays held onto their lead and added to it as well with Caminero’s first home run of his career. Tampa was up as big as 11-3, but Toronto did manage to make things interesting with four RBI singles and a solo home run from Brandon Belt, but the Rays closed the season out with a win.

Houston Astros (90-72) 8, Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) 1

After scoring only one run yesterday, the Astros offense decided to kick things into gear for the final game of the regular season. Alex Bregman started the game off with a two-run home run, Michael Brantley reached on a throwing error, and Jeremy Peña put an RBI single through the right side of the infield to put the Astros up 4-0. By the seventh inning, they had doubled their run total, aided by Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly, a triple that extended into a run because of an error, and finally, a José Abreu two-run homer. In the bottom of the eighth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI double, but it would be a moot point in an overall dominant performance by the Astros.

Boston Red Sox (78-84) 6, Baltimore Orioles (101-61) 1

Just as the Orioles did to the Red Sox yesterday, Boston took an early lead and didn’t give it up, holding a no-hitter until the bottom of the sixth inning and not giving up a run until the bottom of the eighth.

Colorado Rockies (59-103) 3, Minnesota Twins (87-75) 2 (11 innings)

A much different game than the previous beatdown laid on by Minnesota, the Rockies were able to come out victorious in extra innings thanks to a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth and Brenton Doyle’s winning run on a passed ball.