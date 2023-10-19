Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/19/23

MLB.com | Gerard Gilberto: Here we have a roundup of the Yankees’ minor league organization in 2023, specifically a look at the best performers by position. The 2023 Yankees’ organization All-Star team includes the likes of Jasson Domínguez and Everson Pereira — who played well enough to get a call up to the majors during the year — and the likes of Spencer Jones and Drew Thorpe who are highly rated up and comers in the system.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: (subscription required) Yankees’ closer Clay Holmes went through some struggles early in the season, blowing a couple saves in notable spots. While some were panicking, one person who wasn’t Yankee legend Mariano Rivera. Mo had plenty of experience over his career with the ups and downs of a reliever’s season, and he had a feeling that Holmes would bounce back, which he did.

MLB.com | Nathan Maciborski: All year, there have been plenty of remembrances of the 1998 Yankees, 25 years later, and that’s included our own website. Since you probably plenty enjoy reading about that historic team, here’s another something, from the mouths of the team themselves.

SNY | Alex Smith: We here at Pinstripe Alley covered the news when it came out yesterday, but here it is again in case you missed it. Yankees’ shortstop Anthony Volpe and first baseman Anthony Rizzo have been named finalists for their positions for this year’s AL Gold Glove Awards. The winners will be announced on November 5th.