Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/19/23

One of the LCS’s tightened up yesterday with the Astros getting on the board, at least improving the chances that this round of the playoffs isn’t too much of a dud. The Diamondbacks will have their opportunity to get back into the NLCS tonight, as both series will be in action today and tomorrow. This could be quite a fun time, or, we could see the LCS round come to a swift conclusion, depending on how things go.
On the site, we have a couple of less than fun topics to tackle: Casey runs down the five worst moments from the 2023 Yankees season (it was hard to choose five!) and Malachi writes up Josh Donaldson’s report card. On a lighter note, Esteban looks back at some blunders that benefitted the Yankees in recent years, while Josh recaps last night’s ALCS Game Three in Arlington.
Championship Series Schedule:
Game 3: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Time: 5:07 p.m. EDT
TV: TBS
Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Game 4: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT
TV: FS1
Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Questions/Prompts:
1. If you could put just one free agent, other than Shohei Ohtani, on the 2024 Yankees, who would it be?
2. Which of the four remaining teams has the best lineup?
