Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/18/23

So... is there going to be a single competitive series in this postseason? The Braves and Twins scrapped one win apiece in their series losses, but other than that, it’s been sweep sweep sweep sweep sweep, baby. And with a 10-0 whooping last night, Philadelphia joined Texas with 2-0 series leads in the League Championship Series. The Astros can get dusted in a hurry for all I care, but hopefully the D’backs can make it interesting back in Arizona tomorrow.

Today on the site, Noah will recap the Phillies/Diamondbacks NLCS Game 2 action from last night and Kevin will look back at another Game 2, 25 years ago today in the 1998 World Series. Later on, Andrés will grade Jasson Domínguez’s remarkable rise to the majors in 2023.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 3: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you rooting for the Rangers to sweep the Astros, or would you rather have a compelling seven-game series?

2. If you’re a Giants or Jets* fan, have you already given up on the season?

*Yes I know the Jets are technically 3-3, but given their QB situation, it’s worth asking.