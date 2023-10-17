Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/17/23

Postseason fans of “Anyone but the Astros” have been eating good the last couple of days, as the Rangers went into Minute Maid Park and completely stole home field advantage away from Houston. Granted, actually looking at the numbers Houston has weirdly played way better on the road than at home this year, but a 2-0 lead is a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, over in the NL the Phillies ripped the seat out from under the D-Backs with an early strike and held on to take a 1-0 lead of their own. They’ll have the stage to themselves today with the AL travelling three hours down to Arlington.

As for who is taking the stage on our site, Alex and Estevão have you covered with more in-depth recaps of last night’s postseason action. Then, Peter opens the 1998 World Series recap with an iconic Game 1 featuring Tino Martinez and Matt hands out a disappointing grade to Nestor Cortes after an injury-riddled year.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 8:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Questions/Prompts:

1. If there was a postseason-wide MVP, who would be your favorite so far?

2. How confident are you that the Rangers can close out the Astros, in Arlington and in general?