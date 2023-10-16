Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s time to check back in as the playoffs have progressed to the LCS portion of the bracket, and as the Yankees have sat on the couch the rest of the AL East have been kind enough to join them. A vaunted year for the division ended up with a flop of a result, as the O’s, Rays, and Blue Jays all got swept out of the postseason. Houston lives on for now, but most of the Yankees’ rivals have been dealt with this October.

That’s all well and good, but we’re more interested in what the Yankees will do rather than what their opponents are doing currently. It’s going to be a tough free agent class to fix up a lineup that has shown a ton of holes, and outside of connections to Cody Bellinger not much has churned from the rumor mill yet, but there’s plenty of smoke on the Japanese market with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto headlining a strong class of pitchers overseas. Would you welcome an influx of spending there while the front office worked out trades to retool the lineup? Should they save the cash and just go full-force on acquiring bats by any means necessary? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, submit it for a chance to be featured in our (bi-weekly) Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of October 19th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.