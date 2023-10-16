Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/16/23

The ALCS is underway, and it had a bit of Yankee flavor to it. Old friend Jordan Montgomery absolutely shoved again, continuing to run the Yankees’ decision to jettison him last summer in their faces. Even if I wish he was pitching the Yankees to glory right now, it is at least nice to see a player who always did a fine job in pinstripes living up to his full potential on the big stage.

Ahead of today’s matchups, check out Peter’s review of an exciting Game One of the ALCS, and Kevin’s look at week two in the AFL. Plus, John looks at the 1998 Yankees’ World Series opponent, the Padres, and Josh undertakes the enviable task of grading Gerrit Cole’s 2023 season. Today’s games will be kicking off later-afternoon, and once they begin, feel free to chat about the proceedings in the comments below.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 2: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 4:37 p.m. EDT

TV: Fox, FS1

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 8:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is the best position player remaining in the playoffs?

2. Who wins tonight’s clash of Zac(k)’s in the NLCS?