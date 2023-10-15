Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Martian Exploration

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the 2023 Yankees season shrinks further into the rearview mirror, but still we stand guard, following our favorite Yankees heroes — on social media, that is. This week we’ve got some fun updates from some Yankees legends, so let’s get started!

Tanaka Time is done for 2023

Former Yankees pitcher and fan favorite Masahiro Tanaka thanked the fans for supporting the Rakuten Golden Eagles, who finished their season this past week. While we would love for him to return to the Bronx, it’s nice to see our old friend doing well back home.

Jetes at the ALCS

This year’s postseason is filled to the brim with former Yankees, with a trio of Rangers pitchers — Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery, and Andrew Heaney — the most prominent remaining. Well, so long as we only talk about players on the field, that is: Derek Jeter will be joining Alex Rodriguez in ALCS coverage on FOX.

Yeah, as if we didn’t have enough reminders of the Yankees while watching the postseason.

The Martian goes shopping

Yankees fans everywhere were extremely distraught when Jasson Domínguez underwent Tommy John surgery this fall, which will keep him out through next spring. You know who’s not distraught, however? The Martian himself, who has been living his best life exploring New York City and the rest of the metropolitan area. Two weeks ago, it was watching a (rather depressing) Giants game on Monday night; this week, it was shopping.

Puppy Stories

All right everybody, we need to talk. Here on the social media roundup, I can’t actually share Instagram or Snapchat stories; because they disappear, it’s impossible to link to them, and even if I could, the link would be useless by the time this gets posted. That said, there’s often a lot of great content on these player stories. In the case of Yankees captain Aaron Judge, that content includes pictures of his dogs.

What I’m trying to say is, if you don’t follow Aaron Judge on Instagram yet, you need to, because you’ll get to see pictures of his dogs.