Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/15/23

There’s no getting around the fact that the first two rounds of the MLB playoffs were, for the most part, snoozefests. But we have two League Championship Series ahead of us prior to the World Series, and sometimes, that’s all a good postseason needs to be memorable. Remember, the Division Series didn’t even exist prior to 1994 (outside of the strike-affected 1981). So let’s cross our fingers and see what Rangers/Astros and Diamondbacks/Phillies have to offer.

Outside of the ALCS Game 1 thread (the NLCS starts tomorrow), it’ll be light on the site today. Matt will remember the 100th anniversary of the Yankees winning their first World Series in 1923 and John will handle our weekly social media roundup.

Championship Series Schedule:

Game 1: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT

TV: Fox

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who wins the ALCS between the Rangers and Astros, and how many games will it take?

2. Who earns the ALCS MVP?